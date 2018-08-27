Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas head out for a brunch date in Los Angeles

Newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen on a brunch date in Los Angeles. The two are expected to tie the knot this October.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 12:41:18 pm
priyanka chopra and nick jonas photos Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged earlier this month.
Related News

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas recently stepped out for a brunch date in Los Angeles. This is the couple’s first public appearance after they made their relationship official with a roka ceremony in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka’s friends and family and Nick’s parents Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas. While Nick and his family left the country soon after the celebrations, Priyanka stayed back to fulfil her work commitments.

The actor has signed The Sky Is Pink, which will mark Priyanka’s comeback after a gap of almost two years. The actor, who was seen last in Bajirao Mastani, will be sharing screen space with Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.

priyanka chopra nick jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18 in Mumbai, India. (Photo credit: plobnrgnews_/Instagram) priyanka chopra nick jonas photos The two were seen heading out together for a date in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: doctorblogger/Instagram)

Priyanka was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan starrer Bharat but due to her personal commitments, PeeCee walked out of the film.

priyanka chopra nick jonas date Priyanka and Nick are expected to get married in October, this year. (Photo credit: plobnrgnews_/Instagram) priyanka chopra nick jonas brunch date Priyanka will be seen in Bollywood flick, The Sky Is Pink. (Photo credit: plobnrgnews_/Instagram)

Post the engagement, Priyanka received warm wishes from the Jonas family. As Nick welcomed the Desi Girl tagging her as ‘Mrs Jonas’, Sophie Turner took to Twitter and wrote, “”Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family [Priyanka Chopra]. I love you both.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement