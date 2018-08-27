Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas head out for a brunch date in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged earlier this month. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged earlier this month.

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas recently stepped out for a brunch date in Los Angeles. This is the couple’s first public appearance after they made their relationship official with a roka ceremony in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka’s friends and family and Nick’s parents Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas. While Nick and his family left the country soon after the celebrations, Priyanka stayed back to fulfil her work commitments.

The actor has signed The Sky Is Pink, which will mark Priyanka’s comeback after a gap of almost two years. The actor, who was seen last in Bajirao Mastani, will be sharing screen space with Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan starrer Bharat but due to her personal commitments, PeeCee walked out of the film.

Post the engagement, Priyanka received warm wishes from the Jonas family. As Nick welcomed the Desi Girl tagging her as ‘Mrs Jonas’, Sophie Turner took to Twitter and wrote, “”Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family [Priyanka Chopra]. I love you both.”

