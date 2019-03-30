Priyanka Chopra celebrates brother-in-law Franklin Jonas’ graduation

After enjoying a vacation in Miami, Priyanka Chopra is back with her in-laws for the graduation ceremony of brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. On Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos where she was all smiles. She posted photos with Nick Jonas’ parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, his brother Joe Jonas and Franklin who has graduated from The Blackbird Academy.

“The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. “Graduate” ! Can’t wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u❤️ @theblackbirdacademy,” wrote Priyanka along with the photos. Later, she also posted a video of her playing video games with Franklin on her Instagram story.

Though the American singer Nick Jonas could not make it to the celebration, he congratulated his little brother on social media. Sharing a photo of Franklin from his graduation ceremony, he wrote, “So proud of my little brother @franklinjonas for graduating today! Really wish I could have been there with you… so glad some of the fam was there to celebrate with you. Love you dude!”

Not just Nick and Priyanka, the other members of Jonas family shared the proud moment on social media and congratulated the youngest one in the family on his big achievement.

While Joe Jonas shared, “Words cannot describe how proud I am of this guy right here. @franklinjonas has graduated from @theblackbirdacademy watch out world! I’m not crying you are crying! 😭😭😭,” Kevin captioned a photo of Franklin, “Look at this dude @franklinjonas I’m so proud of you!! Following your passion and talent and going to take over the world and share your music with the world. Love you so much man we are so proud of you!!”

Paul Kevin Jonas, Nick’s father, shared a photo as he celebrated Frankin’s graduation with daughter-in-law Priyanka. “Celebrating our son @franklinjonas graduation with our beautiful daughter-in-law @priyankachopra #BestGraduationShirtEver,” he captioned a photo of Franklin and Priyanka.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Sonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. She, recently, featured in The Jonas Brothers latest single “Sucker” along with her husband Nick Jonas.