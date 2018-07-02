Priyanka Chopra cheering on Nick Jonas at a concert is all sorts of adorbs

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at the Brazil concert. Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at the Brazil concert.

After becoming the cynosure of all eyes in India, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra headed to Brazil where the American singer performed at the VillaMix Festival. While Nick was busy performing on stage, Priyanka made sure to support him. The actor was seen hooting and trying to get the best possible photo of Nick, who was lost in his performance.

The Quantico actor and the American singer have been inseparable ever since their debut at Met Gala. A few days back, Nick had posted a video of Priyanka with a love-struck emoji and soon we saw Priyanka returning the favour. The two also made an appearance together at Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra also admitted to Nick Jonas being one of her favourite men. She made the announcement through her Instagram story from Goa, where Priyanka and Nick spent some quality time with the actor’s friends and family members.

Earlier, Priyanka was seen bonding with Nick’s family members too. In fact, PeeCee was Nick’s plus one at his family wedding. Peoplemusic.com reported Nick’s pal saying, “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Nick Jonas performing at …

(Picture creditL Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra hooting for Nick Jonas. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Nick Jonas shares aerial view of the concert. (Picture creditL Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra trying to get the best picture of Nick Jonas. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra unable to take eyes off Nick. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

However, Priyanka Chopra has stayed quiet about her bond with Nick Jonas. On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the 35-year-old was quizzed about her relationship with Nick, to which the Desi Girl explained that because both she and Nick were wearing Ralph Lauren creations at the Met Gala, they decided to go to the event together. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like yeah, ‘OK, let’s go together’. It ended up working out,” she said.

Madhu Chopra, who had met Nick during an intimate dinner, said it was too early to comment on anything about their bond.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will soon start her Bollywood project titled Bharat.

