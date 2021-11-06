Priyanka Chopra tags Nick Jonas as the ‘best husband and partner’: ‘You are what dreams are made of’

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time celebrating Diwali with husband Nick Jonas and her close friends in her Los Angeles home. The Bajirao Mastani star took to her social media to share some inside photos from the ocassion that was also attended by Joe Jonas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Thanking her friends for joining the celebrations, PeeCee wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you My heart is so grateful and full❤️ Happy Diwali 🪔.”

Priyanka, who has been shooting for Citadel in London, frequently visits the US to spend time with her husband. The Sky is Pink actor had recently also shared pictures from Lakshmi Puja that she and Nick had at their house on the occasion of Lakshmi Pujan on the day of Diwali on Thursday.

Priyanka has been celebrating this festive season with great elan, she had partied with Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh a couple of days ago and had shared pictures from the party with the caption, “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨.”

On the work front, Priyanka recently returned to Los Angeles after finishing the shoot for her Amazon show Citadel. The global series, also starring Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and an Amazon series with Mindy Kaling. The actor will then join Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, the project will take off early next year.