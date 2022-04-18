Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas share photos from beachside Easter vacation, fans want a glimpse of their daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally found some alone time with each other. The couple, who welcomed parenthood earlier this year, spent their weekend together. Sharing a couple of photos, Priyanka wrote, “What dreams are made of.” One of the photos featured Priyanka holding Nick Jonas’ hand and taking a stroll on the beach. She also took a picture of her and Nick’s shadow, and treated her fans to a video in which she flaunted the view.

On Sunday, she also gave a glimpse into her Easter celebration. In a picture, Nick and Priyanka posed for a selfie. They were seen standing against an arch that had Easter bunny ears on it. The two also went on an Easter special date. The photos of Nick and Priyanka made her fans wonder about their daughter. “Where’s the little bunny though?” a comment read, while another fan asked, “Happy Easter! I can’t wait to see your beautiful daughter.”

In January, Priyanka and Nick shared a note, which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” While they kept gender of the baby under wraps, reports suggested that Nick and Priyanka had a baby girl.

Earlier this week, Priyanka celebrated her maternal grandmother’s birthday. She shared throwback photos on her Instagram account and spoke about how she “raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all.”

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film, Text For You. She also wrapped up Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated TV series by Russo Brothers. She will feature in the upcoming action thriller, Ending Things, which sees her sharing the screen space with Anthony Mackie. The actor will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.