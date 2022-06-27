Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ beach holiday is all about yachts, swims in the sea and stolen kisses

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a beach vacation, and going by the photos, they are totally relishing their island life. From unwinding in the waters to relaxing on a yacht, the clicks are sure to give anyone travel goals.

Priyanka shared several photos on Instagram from her weekend at Turks and Caicos Islands. The Bollywood star is seen swimming, walking into the waters and enjoying candle light dinners with Nick. Calling herself an “island girl” in the tags, Priyanka’s beach holiday received a lot of fans love, apart from celebrity reactions.

While Ranveer Singh sent them love, American writer-producer Ali Adler, and actors Sofia Barclay and Daren Kagasoff also reacted.

Priyanka, who recently wrapped up Russo Brothers’ Citadel, launched a new business venture in America last week, a homeware line called Sona Home. It aims at introducing Indian culture and heritage in every house in her adoptive country. Sharing a video with her co-founder Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka spoke about how she believes in bringing her Indian roots and culture into everything that she does.

Priyanka, who paved her way through Hollywood after a successful acting career in India, spoke about her childhood told Harper’s Bazaar Spain. She said, “My childhood and adolescence were quite an adventure. Since my parents were in the military, we moved around a lot. I went to a boarding school for some years and then to the United States to study, before returning to India to complete my graduation. Of course, my childhood was full of love, laughter and family.” The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy. They have opened up on how the baby had to spend 100 days in NICU before they could bring her home.