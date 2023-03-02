Priyanka Chopra admires Nick Jonas’s hectic ‘rockstar’ life, jokes about her short singing stint: ‘That’s why my music career lasted two seconds…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed admiration for her husband, singer Nick Jonas’s “rockstar” life. Priyanka, who toured with Nick and his brothers for the Happiness Tour, said that it was an “incredible experience” to watch them on-stage. Calling the musicians’ life hectic, the actor said that she was not “meant to do this”, referring to her short stint as a singer.

Talking to People, Priyanka said, “The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them on stage. They’re an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don’t get enough of it. [It’s] insane what musicians do. I don’t know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you’re traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months.” Joking about her singing career, she said, “That’s why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is … I admire it tremendously. It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted.”

Priyanka Chopra, who recently partnered with the Jonas Brothers for a popcorn brand, also talked about working with Nick Jonas, mentioning that it was “easy” to work with him. “Nick and I, as much as we have our individual careers and lives, we end up inspiring the work that we both do because I mean, you come back home and you’re having dinner and you’re talking about your day and it becomes one in a way.” She added that they’re “always on the same page” and there’s none of the complications that one experiences with their colleagues.

Priyanka said, “We’re always on the same page and it’s just so fun because this is my best friend and someone that knows me more than anyone else. I could absolutely and wholly be myself and be completely honest with how I feel and not be worried about complications that you have with work colleagues. This is my person, so it makes it so much easier.”

Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers, Love Again and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.