scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra admires Nick Jonas’s hectic ‘rockstar’ life, jokes about her short singing stint: ‘That’s why my music career lasted two seconds…’

Priyanka Chopra, who toured with Nick Jonas and his brothers for the Happiness Tour said that it was an 'incredible experience' to watch them on-stage.

priyanka chopra, nick jonasPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra admires Nick Jonas’s hectic ‘rockstar’ life, jokes about her short singing stint: ‘That’s why my music career lasted two seconds…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed admiration for her husband, singer Nick Jonas’s “rockstar” life. Priyanka, who toured with Nick and his brothers for the Happiness Tour, said that it was an “incredible experience” to watch them on-stage. Calling the musicians’ life hectic, the actor said that she was not “meant to do this”, referring to her short stint as a singer.

Talking to People, Priyanka said, “The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them on stage. They’re an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don’t get enough of it. [It’s] insane what musicians do. I don’t know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you’re traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months.” Joking about her singing career, she said, “That’s why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is … I admire it tremendously. It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted.”

Also Read |Citadel teaser: Priyanka Chopra looks deadly in Russo brothers’ action-packed spy-thriller, watch here

Priyanka Chopra, who recently partnered with the Jonas Brothers for a popcorn brand, also talked about working with Nick Jonas, mentioning that it was “easy” to work with him. “Nick and I, as much as we have our individual careers and lives, we end up inspiring the work that we both do because I mean, you come back home and you’re having dinner and you’re talking about your day and it becomes one in a way.” She added that they’re “always on the same page” and there’s none of the complications that one experiences with their colleagues.

Priyanka said, “We’re always on the same page and it’s just so fun because this is my best friend and someone that knows me more than anyone else. I could absolutely and wholly be myself and be completely honest with how I feel and not be worried about complications that you have with work colleagues. This is my person, so it makes it so much easier.”

Also Read
Arbaaz Khan says equation with stepmom Helen developed over time: 'It was...
Kapil Sharma says Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: 'They didn't even...
shah rukh khan
When Shah Rukh Khan said 'India has no religion': 'If you start saying on...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...

Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers, Love Again and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 15:59 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin again credits ‘Dravidian model of governance’, a relook at it

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

screening of Naseeruddin Shah-Aditi Rao Hydari’s Taj
Bobby Deol, Jimmy Shergill and others attend screening of Naseeruddin Shah-Aditi Rao Hydari’s Taj
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close