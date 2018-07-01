Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas at Brazil’s VillaMix Festival

Rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are presently in Brazil Rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are presently in Brazil

It looks like rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a world tour. After their happy times in India, the couple is now in Brazil, where the American singer performed at the VillaMix Festival. Priyanka even took to Instagram to share a story from the musical event as Nick took the stage, much to the delight of the audience.

Nick had recently shared that he would be flying to Brazil for the VillaMix Festival. The singer had shared an Instagram post that read, “Pumped to get back on stage! See you guys at @Villamix this weekend 😎 #villamixgoiânia.” And it looks like the event went quite well as Nick shared a post on his page a while ago with the caption, “AMAZING SHOW TONIGHT UNDER THE STARS! I LOVE YOU BRAZIL 🇧🇷 Can’t wait to come back!! Heard we were trending #1 worldwide tonight too. Much love and what an incredible night! #NickJonasNoMultishow‬ #villamixgoiania.”



Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a sweet post for Nick Jonas

Priyanka also shared a short video of Nick from the festival with the caption “Him” coupled with the hearts emoji. Both Nick and Priyanka were recently seen attending Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement bash in Mumbai. While in Mumbai, the two were spotted holding hands while stepping out for a dinner date with the Bollywood star’s mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra as well. Nick and Priyanka were also photographed in Goa and PC’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra had shared Instagram posts about having a blast with PC and her rumoured beau in Goa.

Nick and Priyanka had first made their public appearance at the MET gala last year. And since then, rumours have been afloat about the celebrities being romantically involved. There have also been reports about the two getting engaged soon and making things official. Both Nick and Priyanka have neither confirmed or denied the reports about their alleged relationship yet.

