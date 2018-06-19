Priyanka Chopra cannot wait to see Nick Jonas’ performance at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have often been spotted together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have often been spotted together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dating rumours are not going to die anytime soon. While Priyanka has tried her best to quash the rumours about their alleged relationship, the adorable comments exchanged between the two tell a different story.

Nick had recently posted a photo of his performance at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. He captioned the photo, “#MTVAwards air tonight at 9/8c. Here’s a sneak peek from rehearsals… @mustard and I are performing #Anywhere so don’t miss it.” On the photo, Priyanka commented with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra recently was on the talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. On the show, host Andy Cohen asked if there were any flirtatious vibes between Nick and Priyanka during Met Gala. The Bollywood actor replied, “We didn’t have enough time, maybe the next time we meet.”

Priyanka Chopra posted a heart emoji on Nick Jonas’ picture. Priyanka Chopra posted a heart emoji on Nick Jonas’ picture.

Priyanka also added that there were other people on the table at Met Gala that kept distracting her. She, however, admitted that they had a fun time together.

At 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, apart from Nick, Mustard and Chloe x Halle also enthralled the audience with their performance. The award show, which was held in California, saw the presence of many Hollywood celebrities including Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Seth Rogen, Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra opens up about Nick Jonas on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

While Blank Panther and Stranger Things took home major awards, Chris Pratt received the Generation Award which recognises outstanding achievement in entertainment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd