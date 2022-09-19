Inside Priyanka Chopra’s golf-themed surprise party for Nick Jonas’s 30th birthday: Check out her epic family photo with in-laws

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video montage from husband, singer Nick Jonas’s birthday celebrations. She had arranged a party for him an exclusive Golf course as Nick is very fond of the sport. The party had golf-themed cupcakes, all-white dress code and fun golf games too. Along with the video, Priyanka penned an emotional post for Nick.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas.” Priyanka added that the weekend which began with wanting to celebrate Nick’s birthday, ‘became so much more’. “This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.@scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man,” she added. The post also featured Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jr giving a speech, as well as Nick’s mother and brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. In one of the photos, Priyanka and her in-laws came together for a family photo.

Nick Jonas shared a similar video and wrote, “Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favorite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 after a whirlwind of summer romance and welcomed their daughter Malti Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January earlier this year. On the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up, including Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.