scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Priyanka Chopra celebrates after NYC Mayor announces Diwali as public holiday: ‘My teenage self is crying tears of joy…’

Priyanka Chopra celebrated after New York City Mayor announced that Diwali would be a public holiday from next year.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra is overjoyed after Diwali is announced as public holiday. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra was overjoyed after the New York City Mayor announced that Diwali would be a public holiday from 2023. The actor took to Instagram and shared the video, saying that representation matters as the city has been home for nearly two lakh Asians. For years, there have been innumerable pleas to make Diwali a school holiday.

Priyanka, who had moved to the United States at the age of 13, wrote, “After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. Representation matters!” Priyanka had attended schools in Newton, Massachusetts, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Queens, New York. While the actor currently lives in the US, she still celebrates each Indian festival with much gusto and shares photos on her Instagram page.

The actor also wished her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra with a photo and wrote, “Happiest of birthdays, Tisha! Miss celebrating you this year, love you.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra takes a dig at Hasan Minhaj after he jokes about not following Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty over funny’
parineeti chopra It was Parineeti Chopra’s birthday on Saturday.

Recently, Priyanka was invited by the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum to interview the Vice President Kamala Harris. Priyanka began the conversation with, “I think we’re both daughters of India, in a way,” Priyanka told the room full of prominent Democrats invited for the conference from across the country. “You’re a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian born of two physicians as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted, you know, American Dream,” she had said. During the course of the conversation, she also discussed equal pay, marriage equality as well as global issues including Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has currently several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers and her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 11:44:13 am
Next Story

Fire engulfs house in Lucknow, retired IG dies

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement