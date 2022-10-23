Priyanka Chopra celebrates after NYC Mayor announces Diwali as public holiday: ‘My teenage self is crying tears of joy…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra was overjoyed after the New York City Mayor announced that Diwali would be a public holiday from 2023. The actor took to Instagram and shared the video, saying that representation matters as the city has been home for nearly two lakh Asians. For years, there have been innumerable pleas to make Diwali a school holiday.

Priyanka, who had moved to the United States at the age of 13, wrote, “After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. Representation matters!” Priyanka had attended schools in Newton, Massachusetts, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Queens, New York. While the actor currently lives in the US, she still celebrates each Indian festival with much gusto and shares photos on her Instagram page.

The actor also wished her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra with a photo and wrote, “Happiest of birthdays, Tisha! Miss celebrating you this year, love you.”

It was Parineeti Chopra’s birthday on Saturday. It was Parineeti Chopra’s birthday on Saturday.

Recently, Priyanka was invited by the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum to interview the Vice President Kamala Harris. Priyanka began the conversation with, “I think we’re both daughters of India, in a way,” Priyanka told the room full of prominent Democrats invited for the conference from across the country. “You’re a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian born of two physicians as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted, you know, American Dream,” she had said. During the course of the conversation, she also discussed equal pay, marriage equality as well as global issues including Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has currently several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers and her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.