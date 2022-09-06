Priyanka Chopra shares playtime pics with daughter Malti Marie, calls her ‘My whole heart’

Actor Priyank Chopra has shared an adorable picture with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka put up the picture on her Instagram story, which shows her lifting her daughter, as the actor beams with joy.

Priyanka captioned the picture ‘My whole’ and placed a big heart emoji on her daughter’s face. Both, Priyanka and her popstar husband Nick Jonas, have not revealed Malti’s face on social media yet.

Although the couple has neatly guarded any revelation about their eight-month-old baby, Priyanka regularly treats her fans a sneak-peek with her time with Malti. From sharing pictures of her baby wearing bangles and anklets to Malti listening to the song Sasural Genda Phool.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in December 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January, this year. The duo, however, only shared the first photo with Malti on Mother’s Day in May, where they opened up about how their daughter had been in NICU for over 100 days.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” a part of her post read.

Professionally, Priyanka had a packed 2021 with films like the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrections and Academy Award nominated Netflix drama The White Tiger. She will be next seen in Joe and Anthony Russo produced series Citadel, which has reportedly run into trouble.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ambitious Amazon Prime Video spy series has apparently hit a roadblock, with a difference in creative vision prompting Prime Video to fire members of the core team and initiate expensive reshoots that have ballooned the budget past the $250 million mark (nearly Rs 2000 crore).