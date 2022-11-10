scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sprawl on the carpet with baby Malti Marie as actor returns ‘home’ to Los Angeles. See photo

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US, with her daughter Malti Marie in her arms, after spending a week in India.

priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra with her daughter, Malti Marie. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back ‘home’ after a one-week trip to India, and she celebrated her return to Los Angeles by posting a new picture with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture that showed her lying on the floor, with the toddler in her arms. Nick looked on from the side, as he leaned on his arm while lying next to her. She captioned her post simply, “Home.”

Priyanka had come to India for the first time in three years last week. She spent the majority of her time in the country by promoting her hair-care brand. After a few days of press rounds in Mumbai, she travelled to New Delhi, and then went to Uttar Pradesh, where she fulfilled obligations as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby daughter in January, via surrogacy. They’ve made it a point not to reveal her face in the public, but have often shared pictures of her on social media. Introducing her to the world on Mother’s Day earlier this year, Priyanka had written that Malti Marie spent over 100 days in the NICU before they could bring her home. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she added.

Priyanka has predominantly worked in Hollywood in the last few years. Her last Hindi film was 2019’s The Sky is Pink. She will make a return to Hindi films with Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

