Priyanka Chopra shares new photo of ‘adorable’ baby Malti Marie, spends time with family at Lake Tahoe. See here

Priyanka Chopra on early Friday shared a new picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka had previously shared pictures of the newborn with her mother, whom she is named after, and with her husband Nick Jonas. On every occasion, Priyanka has made sure to not reveal the baby’s face.

The new picture showed Priyanka and her friend, both posing with their babies in their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop. They were sitting on a log, while a river, blue skies, and large trees could be seen behind them. Priyanka captioned the photo, “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you.” She added the hashtags ‘best friends’, ‘friends like family’, and ‘godson’ in her caption.

Several of Priyanka’s fans took to the comments section to remark how ‘beautiful’ she looked in the picture, and how ‘adorable’ the babies appear to be. She also reposted an Instagram Story that showed her and Nick enjoying an evening at Lake Tahoe, where they were joined by her mother and other friends.

Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born via surrogate earlier this year. The couple announced her birth, and spoke about the health concerns that followed in a Mother’s Day post. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” a part of their joint statement read.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick opened up about being a father. He said, “It’s pretty wild. She has got a little heart face. She is the best, it’s just been a magical season of our lives and also pretty wild. But it’s a blessing to have her home, and it’s wonderful.”