My success won’t last forever: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra said, “I believe that you have to be who you are. I don’t take success for granted. Nobody should. It goes away in a wink. I am sure it will go away with me also.” Priyanka Chopra said, “I believe that you have to be who you are. I don’t take success for granted. Nobody should. It goes away in a wink. I am sure it will go away with me also.”

Her journey from being a beauty queen, a Bollywood star, an international singer and to now a Hollywood actress, has been a great success story but Priyanka Chopra is not reading too much into it as she says all the fame and glory will go away one day.

The 33-year-old actress’ dream career in the west began with the launch of her single “In My City” in 2012 , which was followed by her leading role on American TV series “Quantico”.

There has been no looking back for Priyanka since then and she is making her Hollywood debut with “Baywatch” movie as its main antagonist.

“I believe that you have to be who you are. I don’t take success for granted. Nobody should. It goes away in a wink. I am sure it will go away with me also. But I am someone who is an achiever, so you just have to be able to evolve into different things,” the actress said in an interview on the sidelines of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The “Bajirao Mastani” star said times have changed today and opportunities galore for people who are ready to grab it with both hands.

“Young people should not restrict themselves to one thing. They should not think that there is one thing so I should only do that.

“We live at a time when anyone can do anything, be anything at any age. You shouldn’t shut down the possibilities, you need to have an open mind,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App