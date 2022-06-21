scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Priyanka Chopra: ‘My childhood was full of love, laughter and family’

Actor Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her childhood and adolescence in the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar Spain.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 3:48:12 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra Miss World, Priyanka Chopra teenage photos, Priyanka Chopra photoshoot, indian express newsPriyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of Russo Brothers’ Citadel. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka)

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her childhood and teenage years. She said her “childhood was full of love, laughter and family”.

Since her parents Ashok and Madhu Chopra were Army doctors, Priyanka “moved around a lot” during her childhood. She has lived across the country, including Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Pune, Ladakh and Bareilly.

Talking about her childhood, Priyanka Chopra told Harper’s Bazaar Spain, “My childhood and adolescence were quite an adventure. Since my parents were in the military, we moved around a lot. I went to a boarding school for some years and then to the United States to study, before returning to India to complete my graduation. Of course, my childhood was full of love, laughter and family.”

Currently, Priyanka lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra wraps up Russo Brothers’ Citadel, shares video of memorable moments from set. Watch

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She has Sheela, Tulia, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

