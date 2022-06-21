Priyanka Chopra: ‘My childhood was full of love, laughter and family’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her childhood and teenage years. She said her “childhood was full of love, laughter and family”.

Since her parents Ashok and Madhu Chopra were Army doctors, Priyanka “moved around a lot” during her childhood. She has lived across the country, including Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Pune, Ladakh and Bareilly.

Talking about her childhood, Priyanka Chopra told Harper’s Bazaar Spain, “My childhood and adolescence were quite an adventure. Since my parents were in the military, we moved around a lot. I went to a boarding school for some years and then to the United States to study, before returning to India to complete my graduation. Of course, my childhood was full of love, laughter and family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar España (@harpersbazaares)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar España (@harpersbazaares)

Currently, Priyanka lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She has Sheela, Tulia, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.