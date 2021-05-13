scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Priyanka Chopra: ‘My body has changed as I’ve gotten older, have had to adapt mentally’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about body positivity and how she keeps peace with her ever-evolving body.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 12:49:25 pm
priyanka chopra jonasPriyanka Chopra Jonas also complimented Billie Eilish on her new Vogue cover. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas got chatting about a multitude of things as she sat promoting a new beverage she is endorsing. The actor, among other things, was also asked about popular singer Billie Eilish’s recent British Vogue cover, which has been creating a lot of buzz, courtesy Eilish’s ‘blonde’ new avatar.

“She was unbelievable, so beautiful. (It was just) Billie being herself, in her glory. That’s what resonated with people I think, her being her best self and she looked amazing,” gushed Priyanka as she showered compliments on the young achiever.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In another new interview with Yahoo, Priyanka Chopra also shed light on body positivity and opened up about how she adapts to her constantly evolving body. “My body has changed as I’ve gotten older, just as everyone’s body does, and I’ve had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it’s alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10-or 20-years-ago body,” said the actor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Adding that feeling confident in her own skin is the key, Priyanka stated, “I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside. I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has multiple projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, the romantic drama Text For You and the highly anticipated actioner The Matrix 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

From Nikki Tamboli’s beach vibes to Aaliyah Kashyap’s click with boyfriend: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x