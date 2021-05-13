Priyanka Chopra: ‘My body has changed as I’ve gotten older, have had to adapt mentally’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas got chatting about a multitude of things as she sat promoting a new beverage she is endorsing. The actor, among other things, was also asked about popular singer Billie Eilish’s recent British Vogue cover, which has been creating a lot of buzz, courtesy Eilish’s ‘blonde’ new avatar.

“She was unbelievable, so beautiful. (It was just) Billie being herself, in her glory. That’s what resonated with people I think, her being her best self and she looked amazing,” gushed Priyanka as she showered compliments on the young achiever.

In another new interview with Yahoo, Priyanka Chopra also shed light on body positivity and opened up about how she adapts to her constantly evolving body. “My body has changed as I’ve gotten older, just as everyone’s body does, and I’ve had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it’s alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10-or 20-years-ago body,” said the actor.

Adding that feeling confident in her own skin is the key, Priyanka stated, “I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside. I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has multiple projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, the romantic drama Text For You and the highly anticipated actioner The Matrix 4.