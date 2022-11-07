scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra gives a Jee Le Zaraa update, reveals how friends and family welcomed her to Mumbai: ‘I stayed at a hotel but…’

Priyanka Chopra opens up about missing the Maximum City and her upcoming projects, It's All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zaraa.

priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai to promote her hair care product. (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai to promote her hair care product Anomaly. While there, she opened up about missing Mumbai, and her upcoming projects It’s All Coming Back to Me and the Bollywood road trip movie with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zaraa.

The actor admitted that she missed Mumbai as the city put her on the path she is on right now. “The food, the people, my friends and family really came through. I was living in hotel in Mumbai for the first time and I didn’t ever order room service. I miss the spirit, energy of Mumbai, the city changed my life. It put me on trajectory that I am on right now, it will always be my home,” Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama recently.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra’s friends and family are keeping her well-fed in India. See photo

Priyanka was also quizzed about her upcoming projects, including the Hindi feature Jee Le Zaraa. Speaking about it, the actor said, “It (It’s All Coming Back to Me) was a pandemic film, it was really really hard (to shoot). I am a big fan of Celine Dion, our movie is going to have original music from her which she hasn’t done for a really really long time. It’s also her acting debut in films and it’s going to be my movie so I am very excited. It’s a sweet rom-com.”

When asked about Jee Le Zaraa, she said lightly, “When (the movie goes on floors) don’t ask me. I am shooting a movie with my friends, and when you do that, it’s just not work, it’s creative fun. Hopefully we shoot it next year.”

Priyanka Chopra also has the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel in her kitty, where she will share screen space with Richard Madden.

