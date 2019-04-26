Priyanka Chopra enjoys family time in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and the actor is making the most of her stay. The actor has, reportedly, flown down to India to attend the wedding festivities of her younger brother Sidharth Chopra.

On Friday, PeeCee posted a family photo on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen dining with her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Sidharth and other family members. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Mumbai diaries.. #family ❤️”

As always Priyanka’s fans in India went gaga as she stepped out for the dinner outing. A video of the actor from inside the restaurant was shared on several fan pages. In the video, Priyanka seems to be busy on her phone. Several other photos of PeeCee were also posted on social media.

After coming to India, Priyanka also adopted a dog. It has been named Bailey Chopra by ‘aunt’ Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti shared a photo with Priyanka and the new addition to the Chopra family, Bailey. “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family — I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha 💖 @priyankachopra @siddharthchopra89,” wrote the Kesari actor along with the photo.

Just like her other pet, Diana, Priyanka Chopra also hinted that Bailey might also have an official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, PeeCee also shared the digital cover of the magazine Billboard that features the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin.