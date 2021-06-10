Priyanka Chopra, mother Madhu remember father Ashok Chopra on death anniversary: ‘Always loved’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra remembered her father Ashok Chopra on his eighth death anniversary. Madhu shared a photo of her late husband and wrote, “Forever and always loved!”. Priyanka reshared her mother’s post on Twitter. Priyanka’s dad was a physician in the Indian Army and died on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he was 62 years old.

Forever and always loved! pic.twitter.com/ilwrw2u4an — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) June 9, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a tattoo that reads, “Daddy’s lil girl …” on her wrist.

In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka has said that she got the tattoo to honour her father. It is in Ashok’s handwriting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

She had also opened up about dealing with her father’s death in interview with Oprah Winfrey on the latter’s show Super Soul and had added that it changed her ‘relationship with God’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

When Oprah asked the actor when her faith was tested the most, Priyanka had shared, “I think around the death of my dad. I was very angry. I was very angry. My relationship with God changed a little bit. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested.”

She added, “Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or godwoman I needed to meet, every doctor I needed to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere, just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling.”