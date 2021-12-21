Madhu Chopra pens post for daughter Priyanka Chopra ahead of Matrix Resurrections: ‘You’ve earned every bit of the success’

Ahead of The Matrix Resurrections‘ release, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra penned an appreciation post for her daughter. Madhu, who has been a doting mother and a big support for the actor, expressed how proud she is of PeeCee. Also, she feels her daughter deserves all the success as the actor has worked hard to achieve it.

Sharing a picture of herself with Priyanka, Madhu wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors.” In the photo, the mother-daughter duo look stylish. While Priyanka has worn a thigh-high slit silver gown, Madhu Chopra has paired her black shimmery jacket with grey trousers. The photo is from Matrix: Resurrections premiere.

Currently, Priyanka is busy promoting The Matrix Resurrections. The fourth film in the sci-fi franchise has Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss returning as Neo and Trinity. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci also star in the Lana Wachowski directorial.

Ahead of its release in cinemas on Wednesday, the makers organised a grand premiere of the film, which was attended not just by the who’s who of Hollywood but also by Priyanka’s ‘crew’ which included her family. Sharing a few photos, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Crew!! ❤️ I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed u @nickjonas ❤️ ”

Priyanka’s husband and the American singer Nick Jonas couldn’t be at the premiere as someone on his tour tested positive. “So he wanted to be careful coming in,” Priyanka told Hollywood Reporter at the premiere.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22.