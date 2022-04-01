Priyanka Chopra’s mother says she’s forgotten about her after becoming a grandmother: ‘All I think about is the little one’

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on January 22. While the couple hasn’t yet revealed the baby’s name and photos, Priyanka‘s mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed that she is yet to meet her grandchild in person.

Owning to the baby’s health concerns and the COVID-19 situation, Madhu Chopra said that she hasn’t been able to visit Priyanka in Los Angeles. On Thursday, in a live session with ETimes Lifestyle, Madhu Chopra was asked about Priyanka and Nick’s baby.

“I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better,” she said.

Madhu Chopra also shared her excitement and said that she had been waiting to become a grandmother for a long time. Calling it ‘unexplainable’, Madhu Chopra said that she ‘can’t stop thinking’ about her grandkid.

In Madhu Chopra’s words: “It’s so joyful! I can’t tell you how my heart just goes. I think it’s something that I have been waiting for a very long time. It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness. I don’t even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one.” Madhu Chopra was also asked if Priyanka and Nick will be visiting India anytime soon. She shared that she is ‘always hoping’ for that.

Madhu Chopra and her actor daughter Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: drmadhuakhourichopra/Instagram) Madhu Chopra and her actor daughter Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: drmadhuakhourichopra/Instagram)

In February, when Madhu Chopra’s cosmetic clinic completed 14 years, and she interacted with the media. The happy ‘nani’ (grandmother) was asked why the couple had not revealed the name of the baby. Madhu said the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven’t finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” she had said.

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping a low profile on social media ever since she welcomed her kid. Last week, the new mom made a rare public appearance when she hosted a pre-Oscars event. Priyanka and Nick Jonas had also celebrated a fun Holi at their LA house with family and friends.