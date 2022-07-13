Priyanka Chopra feels ‘blessed’ to have mother-in-law Denise Jonas in her life, promises to always be there for brother Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra on late Tuesday evening took to Instagram to wish her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and mother-in-law Denise Jonas a happy birthday. Tagging them in pictures on Instagram, Priyanka made sure to appreciate their presence in her life.

“Happy birthday Milly! Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives,” she wrote alongside a picture of her and and her mother-in-law, beaming for the camera. “Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you,” she captioned an old picture of her brother, which showed him engaged in adventure sports as a teen.

Screengrabs of Priyanka Chopra’s birthday posts for her brother and mother-in-law. Screengrabs of Priyanka Chopra’s birthday posts for her brother and mother-in-law.

Priyanka tied the knot with singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018, in elaborate dual wedding ceremonies held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, earlier this year via surrogacy. They’ve named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and have shared a handful of pictures of her on social media. But they’ve made sure to not reveal her face. Nick also took to Instagram to wish his mom a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my incredible mother,” he wrote, adding, “Love you so much.”

Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Matrix Resurrections, which divided audiences and tanked at the box office. She will next be seen in her first Hollywood lead role in It’s All Coming Back to Me, and also in the Russo brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She is also planning a Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. But with recent developments in the personal lives of all three actors, there has been no firm update on the film since its announcement last year.