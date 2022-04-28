Priyanka Chopra misses her father, shares a rare childhood photo with him: ‘Daddy’s lil girl’

New mom Priyanka Chopra is reliving her childhood, as she misses her father Ashok Chopra. The actor, on Thursday, took to her social media platforms to share a picture of herself from the time she was a toddler, as the father-daughter duo posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Daddy’s lil girl. ❤️ #justthetwoofus.”

In the picture, Priyanka is seen wearing a red and white frock and a hat, with her father holding her in his arms. Priyanka lost her father to cancer in 2013. She has a tattoo, ‘Daddy’s lil girl’, on her right wrist.

Priyanka also gave a sneak peek into her closet today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actor recently welcomed her first child with husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. Reportedly, the couple has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Both, Priyanka and Nick had announced the child’s birth on January 22 in a post that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

A while ago, Priyanka had opened up about being a parent while chatting with her friend and chat show host Lilly Singh. Stating that she will never impose her dreams and beliefs upon her daughter, the actor said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.