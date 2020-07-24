Priyanka Chopra recalls her Miss India moment: I never expected to win

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss India title in 2000. Priyanka Chopra won the Miss India title in 2000.

Priyanka Chopra has completed 20 years in the entertainment business. And to celebrate the feat, the actor on Friday kicked off her list of 20 most monumental moments in life. Needless to say, it begins with her winning Miss India in 2000. Priyanka went down memory lane recalling and sharing interesting stories from the beauty pageant.

Sharing the first video in the series ’20in2000′, Priyanka wrote, “Femina Miss India, 2000 Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began… If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @missindiaorg.” She later went on to win Miss World the same year.

Priyanka Chopra was 18 when she was crowned Miss India. In the post, the actor looked back at her winning moment. She also gave witty reactions and shared reasons for everything she did back then, from her costume to her hair and make-up. Priyanka also lauded herself for her smart answer in the final Q and A round, where all the finalists were asked the common question – If you were God in the Garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan? Priyanka chose Satan.

She said in the video, “I never expected to win. I was not supposed to. I had a train booked and I was supposed to go back and give my board exams and I had a crown on my head. It’s been 20 years and I haven’t looked back up until now. These videos are nuts!”

