Have you seen these photos of Priyanka Chopra, Mira Rajput and Ananya Panday?

Priyanka Chopra, Mira Rajput, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karishma Tanna among others shared photos on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos wishing all a Happy Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Nick Jonas, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday / Instagram)

From celebs’ Valentine’s Day photos to Mira Rajput and Sonali Bendre’s snaps of their kids, scroll to see clicks shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts.

priyanka chopra
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared this click and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.. always and forever.”

nick jonas
(Photo: Nick Jonas/ Instagram)

Nick Jonas also shared a click and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours! How lucky am I.. ❤️☺️.”

Mira Rajput
(Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor posted some adorable clicks of her daughter Misha. The caption read, “If I say cheese will you give me a lollipop 🍭.”

Sonali Bendre, Ranveer Behl
(Photo: Sonali Bendre/ Instagram)

Sonali Bendre shared some photos of her son Ranveer Behl.

Shweta Bachchan
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/ Instagram)

Sharing this click of her dad Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “GOLD.”

Karisma Kapoor
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor posted this click with the caption, “Happy birthday papa ! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ #familylove #birthday🎂 #celebration.”

Karisma Kapoor
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor shared more photos from last night’s family get-together. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

soha ali khan
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Better late than never #happyvalentinesday #merapiyagharaaya.”

Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh
(Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan posted this photo of himself with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu
(Photo: Karan Singh Grover / Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover posted photos from his ‘Valentine’s dinner’ with wife Bipasha Basu.

karisma tanna
(Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna’s latest photos are too hot to be missed. Ananya Panday

(Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)Ananya Panday’s latest clicks on her Instagram account cannot be missed.

