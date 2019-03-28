Priyanka Chopra goes dolphin hunting in Miami. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra’s family vacation in Miami has been making headlines, courtesy her social media posts. The actor, who is on a fun trip with husband Nick Jonas, the other Jonas brothers (Joe and Kevin) and their better halves, has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

On Thursday morning, Priyanka posted an adorable picture with Nick. She captioned it, “To live for days like this. ❤️ @nickjonas #boatlife.” While the Quantico star got all lovey-dovey with the post, Nick was not far behind in expressing love for his wife.

He shared the poster of her YouTube original If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. “Her own Youtube series ✅. Being a world changer ✅. Looking beautiful every step of the way ✅. @priyankachopra you continue to amaze me! Everyone go check it out now!” he wrote along with the poster of the show.

In one of the videos shared by her fan page on Twitter, PeeCee is seen calling the dolphins as she went for a boat ride along with her friends and family.

A couple of days back, we saw the 36-year-old actor swaying to The Jonas Brothers’ single “Sucker” on a yacht with Sophie Turner. Also, she made the Jonas brothers groove on Veer Di Wedding song “Tareefan”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has released her first show on YouTube. Next, she will be seen in Sonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.