Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished launch: ‘A moving story of her life before anybody knew her’

Priyanka Chopra shared that penning Unfinished required unpacking a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2021 10:14:19 am
priyanka chopra book unfinishedPriyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished is releasing on Tuesday. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished is finally out, and the actor is experiencing a “slew of emotions”. In a new video, Priyanka said she is “emotional and excited” as her book is releasing on Tuesday.

“There have been so many of you who have supported me through my entire career and there have been those who have not. But this is not for you. This is for just people who are curious about me. I am hoping with this book you get to know me a little bit as a person, a little bit more than the headlines you read about me,” The White Tiger actor shared. She also read out the preface of her book in the video.

While unveiling the cover of her book last year, Priyanka had described her process of writing in a series of posts. She shared that penning Unfinished required unpacking a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with.

“The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life…,” the Sky Is Pink star wrote.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished.

10:14 (IST)09 Feb 2021
'A moving story of her life before anybody knew her name'

"Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir, “Unfinished,” is a moving story of her rise to fame — and of her life before anybody knew her name," AP wrote in its review of Unfinished.

10:01 (IST)09 Feb 2021
Priyanka Chopra has been on a book signing spree
 
 
 
 
 
Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat 😝"

09:42 (IST)09 Feb 2021
'It’s a story of my life from my eyes'

Priyanka told Asian Style Magazine, "I didn’t write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I’d kept personal in my heart, things I’ve been affected by... This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes."

While promoting her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hoped that her life would inspire her readers to unapologetically own their choices.

“While you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished," Priyanka had written in one of her social media posts.

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

