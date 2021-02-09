Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished launch: ‘A moving story of her life before anybody knew her’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished is releasing on Tuesday. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished is finally out, and the actor is experiencing a “slew of emotions”. In a new video, Priyanka said she is “emotional and excited” as her book is releasing on Tuesday.

“There have been so many of you who have supported me through my entire career and there have been those who have not. But this is not for you. This is for just people who are curious about me. I am hoping with this book you get to know me a little bit as a person, a little bit more than the headlines you read about me,” The White Tiger actor shared. She also read out the preface of her book in the video.

While unveiling the cover of her book last year, Priyanka had described her process of writing in a series of posts. She shared that penning Unfinished required unpacking a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with.

“The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life…,” the Sky Is Pink star wrote.