Priyanka Chopra is getting ready for close friend Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra will be attending the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra will be attending the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Former Suits star Meghan Markle is tying the knot with Prince Harry, today, May 19, in England. And besides the couple’s family and loved ones, the high-profile ceremony will also be attended by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka has already arrived in the UK and has kept her fans updated through the social media. Her latest Instagram posts sees her having quite the time in Britain. In one picture, Priyanka is seen soaking up the sun. The caption of the said post read, “Welcomed by the UK sun… #nomakeupnofilter.”

Another post, shared just a few hours ago, sees the actor with her gang of girls, sharing a laugh. The post read, “Pre Wedding SHEnanigans! 12:10 AM the morning of…and still waiting for the dress! #funtimes #memories @mimicuttrell @maxeroberts @alice_7915 @natashapal @patidubroff @danasupnick #teamPC.”

Priyanka and Meghan had first met in 2016 at a Women for TV event held in Los Angeles and hit it off almost immediately. Apart from being actors (although Meghan has now retired post the royal wedding announcement), another thing that the two share is that they both work for the UN.

Priyanka had also written some really heartwarming words for Meghan in a TIME article about 100 Most Influential People. “Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place,” the actor wrote in her testimonial about the Suits actor.

Also read | Here are all the bridesmaids of Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra is not on the list

“This ever-smiling, strong, free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people,” Priyanka had written in the same article.

Priyanka, due to the close friendship that she shares with Meghan, has been asked questions about the royal wedding and the former Suits actor on several occasions. Priyanka had expressed her excitement about her friend’s wedding and had gushed about her to the moon.

“She’s just a really real girl. She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on,” Priyanka had told the People Now in an earlier interview.

When asked in an interview on The View about what would be the best part about attending the royal wedding, Priyanka had said, “Being happy for your friend would be really cool because it’s such a life-changing moment for a girl, or, for both of them, but especially for her as she is one of us.”

Priyanka had also revealed that she was struggling to get Meghan a gift as she had no idea what should she gift a princess. The actor joked about gifting Meghan a frog. “You just have to think about the person you’re getting a gift for because really, what do you give a princess? I’m stuck with that,” Priyanka had said on Good Morning America.

While we will only get to see Priyanka’s look when the wedding actually takes place, the actor had revealed in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she had not really figured out what she will don for the royal wedding.

“I haven’t even been fitted yet. I have an idea [what it’s going to be]. I’m more stressed out about a small hat. How do those things stay [on]?” the actor had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd