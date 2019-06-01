Priyanka Chopra refutes reports of visiting Meghan Markle and royal baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle’s friendship has often come under the scanner. Earlier in the year, reports suggested Chopra was upset with Markle for not attending her wedding. Now, a report in The Sun suggests that the Quantico actor has mended her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex as she visited her and baby Archie along with husband Nick Jonas.

Advertising

But it seems, just like the reports of a feud, the story of their patch-up is also false. Priyanka has replied to the publication’s story and has tweeted, “While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this “source” is starts checking their facts more often.”

According to the report, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went to meet baby Archie at Frogmore Cottage. They also took along with them some gifts from Tiffany.

While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this “source” is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Priyanka has earlier also clarified that she and Meghan Markle are still friends. During the TV show Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, when a caller asked if the rumour of her being upset with Markle for not attending the former’s wedding is true, the actor replied, “Oh my God. No, it’s not true.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actor attended Markle’s royal wedding with Prince Harry in Britain. Later, she also expressed her excitement around the news of Markle’s pregnancy and told People Magazine, ” “I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her, I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life, and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be.”