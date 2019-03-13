Priyanka Chopra gets a Maybach from ‘best husband ever’ Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is back in America after completing the shoot of Sonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and there, she has been welcomed with a special gift from husband Nick Jonas. The American singer has presented his wife with a luxurious car.

Priyanka, on Wednesday, shared a photo of her standing in front of a brand new Maybach with Jonas and her dog Diana. She has even named the car ‘Extra Chopra Jonas’. In the caption, PeeCee wrote, “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas 😍❤️💋.”

Recently, the Jonas Brothers’ comeback song “Sucker” not only made an entry in Billboard Hot 100 songs but also became number one on the list. The song was released last week and also featured Priyanka, Joe Jonas’ girlfriend and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka also shared the news of “Sucker” topping the Billboard Hot 100. She shared, “So good to come home to this! I’m so proud of u baby.. ❤️❤️❤️ @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers.” An overwhelmed Nick Jonas also thanked the listeners for their support in a long Instagram post.

He wrote, “AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard. Thank you to every single person who downloaded, streamed and listened to #sucker on the radio. This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it’s just the beginning of this incredible new chapter.”

On the work front, Priyanka has a YouTube original If I could Tell You Just One Thing releasing on March 27. The Quantico actor will be seen interviewing inspiring women in the series.