Saturday, July 23, 2022

‘The best cover shot this country has seen’: Ranveer Singh’s risque photoshoot draws reactions from Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Anurag Kashyap and others

Ranveer Singh, on Friday, shared a series of pictures from nude photoshoot, which drew rave reactions from his friends in the film industry.

July 23, 2022 10:35:06 am
ranveer singh nude photosRanveer Singh's nude photoshoot has grabbed the attention of his fans and friends. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has made everyone sit up and take notice. Not just his fans, even his colleagues and friends from the film industry are in awe of the actor and his pictures. From Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap, to Masaba Gupta, Aparshakti Khurana, Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza, several film industry personalities have reacted to his photos on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra commented on Ranveer’s post, “Major🔥.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “What is this hotness 🔥🔥🔥. Matlab kya ?? Khamkhah ka Pressure.” Designer-actor Masaba Gupta declared it the ‘best cover shot this country has seen’ and praised the actor for his risk-taking abilities.

Rapper Badshah wrote, “Nailed it,” while Zoya Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar left fire emojis in the comments section. Parineeti Chopra called the pictures, “F I R E”. Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Pajjiiiiiii whatta bomb!!” Gulshan Devaiah joked, “Very nice & big carpet 👌🏼”.

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

ranveer singh reactions Many celebrities reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot.

In the photoshoot for Paper magazine, Ranveer paid homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. The magazine dubbed Ranveer “the last Bollywood superstar”.

In the accompanying interview, Ranveer Singh reflected upon the effect that the last two years have had on him. “Everything’s gone to sh*t. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It’s agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it’s just the way I am, it’s how I’m wired. I feel a lot more. If I’m angry, I get really f**king angry, if I’m sad I get really f**king sad, if I’m happy I get really f**king happy. It is very difficult, and I get overwhelmed on a daily basis,” he said.

While the actor failed to impress the audience with his last film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he is now working on his next with Karan Johar. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

