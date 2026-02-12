Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I don’t need it for me’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she hired bodyguards to stop fans from filming daughter Malti
In a recent interview, actor Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about needing security especially for her 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been private when it comes to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor even prefers keeping her 3-year-old’s face hidden while posting snaps on social media. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that she needs security for her daughter. She also expressed her perspective towards fans recording her family during their personal time.
A recent report by Variety mentioned that Priyanka went to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards with bodyguards. Speaking about the same with the publication, she said, “I am ok with being approached by anyone and taking photos, and they (guards) know that I love people coming to talk to me. They were there to make sure we’re not being recorded without consent.”
The actor further added, “That’s my biggest thing with everyone having cellphones. It happens often, especially with my daughter. We’re in the park or having ice cream, and suddenly I’ll see it online. My security is for that reason. Otherwise, I don’t need it. Nobody’s gonna kill me.”
Priyanka Nick recently attended the Golden Globe Awards 2026. She presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama with Lalisa Manobal, Lisa of South Korean girl band BLACKPINK. They gave the award to actor Noah Wyle for his medical drama series, The Pitt. Golden Globes 2026 host Nikki Glaser introduced Priyanka and Lisa with the viral line: “One was in The White Lotus, and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Playing the role of Mandakini, the actor will mark her Telugu debut, set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2027. She also has the second season of the web show Citadel and The Bluff in the pipeline.
