‘I don’t need it for me’: Priyanka Chopra reveals she hired bodyguards to stop fans from filming daughter Malti

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been private when it comes to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor even prefers keeping her 3-year-old’s face hidden while posting snaps on social media. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that she needs security for her daughter. She also expressed her perspective towards fans recording her family during their personal time.

A recent report by Variety mentioned that Priyanka went to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards with bodyguards. Speaking about the same with the publication, she said, “I am ok with being approached by anyone and taking photos, and they (guards) know that I love people coming to talk to me. They were there to make sure we’re not being recorded without consent.”