scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Priyanka Chopra transforms baby Malti Marie into the next Desi Girl, partially reveals her face in new photo. See here

Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 1:26:55 pm
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra shares new photo of Malti (Photos: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie might just follow in her mother’s footsteps and become the next Desi Girl, going by the actor’s latest Instagram post. Priyanka, who had earned the title after her performance in the hit track from the film Dostana, shared a photo of Malti Marie wearing a T-shirt with the words “Desi Girl” written on it.

Priyanka simply captioned the photo with the hashtag, “#Desigirl.” Because Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have decided to not reveal the baby’s face yet, only a part of Malti Marie’s face is visible in the photo. Just a few days ago, Priyanka and Nick spent a day by the poolside with the baby. 

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier in January this year. The couple have not shared a clear photo of the baby’s face yet, though Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that they might do so after she turns one. However, Priyanka has often treated fans to photos of Malti Marie, while usually placing a heart sticker on her face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In an earlier interview to The New Indian Express, Madhu Chopra had opened up about how closely involved Nick and Priyanka are parents. She also revealed that she was honoured that they chose to name their daughter after her—Madhu Malti Chopra. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she had said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On Mother’s Day this year, Priyanka and Nick had shared the first photo of their daughter. In their post, they had also mentioned that Malti Marie had come home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

While the year has been exciting for Priyanka Chopra personally, she also several professional commitments lined up, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:26:55 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Raksha Bandhan 2022, Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim, Bollywood siblings who have each other’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement