Priyanka Chopra transforms baby Malti Marie into the next Desi Girl, partially reveals her face in new photo. See here

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie might just follow in her mother’s footsteps and become the next Desi Girl, going by the actor’s latest Instagram post. Priyanka, who had earned the title after her performance in the hit track from the film Dostana, shared a photo of Malti Marie wearing a T-shirt with the words “Desi Girl” written on it.

Priyanka simply captioned the photo with the hashtag, “#Desigirl.” Because Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have decided to not reveal the baby’s face yet, only a part of Malti Marie’s face is visible in the photo. Just a few days ago, Priyanka and Nick spent a day by the poolside with the baby.

(Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra) (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier in January this year. The couple have not shared a clear photo of the baby’s face yet, though Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that they might do so after she turns one. However, Priyanka has often treated fans to photos of Malti Marie, while usually placing a heart sticker on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In an earlier interview to The New Indian Express, Madhu Chopra had opened up about how closely involved Nick and Priyanka are parents. She also revealed that she was honoured that they chose to name their daughter after her—Madhu Malti Chopra. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On Mother’s Day this year, Priyanka and Nick had shared the first photo of their daughter. In their post, they had also mentioned that Malti Marie had come home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU.

While the year has been exciting for Priyanka Chopra personally, she also several professional commitments lined up, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.