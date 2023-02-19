Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie’s face on Instagram, holds her close in bed. See photos

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a photo with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas, revealing her face on the photo-sharing app for the first time. Earlier, Malti had accompanied her parents to the Hollywood Walk of Fame event where her face was finally revealed to the world. Yet, despite that, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had not shared her photo on Instagram.

On Sunday morning, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo, revealing Malti’s face on Instagram. In the photo, she held her close and clicked a selfie. In the second picture, while only Nick’s hand is visible, Priyanka holds Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand. Priyanka captioned her post, “Days like this.”

The photo saw a flood of loving comments and wishes from her fans. Many wrote ‘beautiful’, while others commented with hearts. One added, “Nick’s favourite ladies…’ Priyanka Chopra had posted photos a day after Valentine’s Day with Nick and Malti. She had written, “My forever valentines…happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.” Priyanka also posted a small video on her Instagram Stories. “Each day is Valentine’s with my Nick Jonas,” she had written with the clip.

After a whirlwind of a summer courtship, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. In an interview with Vogue, Priyanka had addressed the trolling surrounding her daughter’s birth saying, “It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Priyanka Chopra has many projects in the pipeline, including Love Again, and the Russo Brothers series Citadel. The Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif is in the pipeline as well.