Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie bid goodbye to New York, actor meets US Vice President Kamala Harris. See photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a series of photos and videos from her recent visit to Washington DC, where she met the Vice President of United States, Kamala Harris. She also posted a long note speaking about the issues surrounding the progress of women in America and attended the Women’s Leadership Forum conference with Harris.

The actor spoke about how the world has undermined the power of women and said that there is an urgent need for stability and progress in America that starts at the polls on November 8. She added, “We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the sacrifices and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs.” Priyanka also spoke about the challenging times the world has faced in recent times and asserted the importance of voting.

She concluded her long note by saying, “While I don’t vote in this country – my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan.”

“Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in establishing this organization, and for including me in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women,” she added.

(Photo: Priyanka/Instagram) (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)

Priyanka had a busy schedule in New York before she jetted off to Washington. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture featuring her daughter Malti Marie and wrote, “Good bye #NYC C u another time.”

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Amazon series Citadel and the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back To Me.