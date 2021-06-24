scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Priyanka Chopra makes it to Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, see photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's photo is a close-up shot as she holds her hair back.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 24, 2021 10:49:47 am
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a part of Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s shot in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 is out. The photo is a close-up shot of the global star as she holds her hair back.

Sharing the photo, Dabboo wrote, “🤩🪄 Her Eyes Sparkle Because She Sees Magic Everywhere ❣️ ️‍ Beauteous Priyanka Chopra Jonas @priyankachopra for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Also read |Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021: Vijay Deverakonda is in ‘beast boy’ mode, Tara Sutaria debuts

We have already seen Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan’s shots in ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda made their debut on the calendar this year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Text for You. She also has Matrix 4 and Citadel in her kitty.

