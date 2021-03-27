Priyanka Chopra makes big revelation on Twitter AMA, will be seen in a Bollywood film ‘next year’

Priyanka Chopra invited her fans for an AMA session on Twitter during a break on the sets of her next project. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, whose last Bollywood film released in 2019, will be seen in a Bollywood film next year, the actor revealed during a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter which she conducted on Friday. After a fan asked her what is her next Bollywood movie, she replied, “Next year!!!”

The Indian global star, PeeCee, was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. She shared the screen with actors Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the movie that was the story of a family who deals with the medical condition of their teenage daughter.

Priyanka invited her fans for an AMA session on Twitter during a break on the sets of her next project. She tweeted, “Have a break on set. Who is up for a quick qna #AskPCJ let’s goooooo!” One of her fans asked her about her experience of shooting with actor Richard Madden. Priyanka replied, “.@_richardmadden is the best. So much fun @gandhirks #Citadel.”

Priyanka is working with the Games of Thrones star Madden in the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel. The first few pictures of Priyanka with Madden from the set of Citadel hinted at their chemistry.

The actor started working on Citadel in January this year. Before beginning Citadel, she finished shooting for rom-com Text For You. Priyanka will also be seen in Matrix 4. Helmed by Lana Wachowski, the film also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Apart from the movies, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also opened a New York-based Indian restaurant, Sona. She announced its opening on Friday and wrote a gratitude note for her team, and husband Nick Jonas, who helped her in realising her dream.