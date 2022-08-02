scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how involved Nick Jonas is as a parent, hints when they’ll show baby Malti Marie’s face

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra spoke about how Priyanka and Nick divide parental duties between themselves.

August 2, 2022 5:04:04 pm
nick jonas and priyanka chopraNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen with their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas surprised their fans when they announced that they had become parents to baby daughter Malti Marie in January this year, via surrogacy. Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhumalti Chopra revealed that she was overwhelmed when she heard that the baby was named after her, and said that it came as a ‘pleasant surprise’. She also hinted that Nick and Priyanka will share a glimpse of their daughter on social media, probably when she turns a year old. So far, the couple has avoided showing the baby’s face to the public.

Madhu told The New Indian Express, “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals.” She added that both Nick and Priyanka are very involved parents. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

On the occasion of Mothers Day, Priyanka and Nick had introduced their daughter to their fans on social media. In their emotional post, they also mentioned that Malti Marie had come home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

For Madhu Chopra’s birthday, Priyanka had shared a photo of her holding Malti Marie. The post read, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Priyanka Chopra has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel with the Russo Brothers as well as the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

