Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra says it’s too early to form an opinion on Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been hitting the headlines for a while now. After Nick took PC at one of his family weddings recently, Priyanka invited the “Jealous” singer to Mumbai to meet her family and friends. The two were recently spotted having a dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. The rumours of Priyanka and Nick’s relationship has become the talk of the town and fans are wondering if a wedding is on the cards as well.

In a recent interview with DNA, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra, who met Nick Jonas recently, opened up about the American singer.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out together for a dinner date with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. As the two stars stepped out in the city, the paparazzi clicked photos of them together and like her usual self Priyanka didn’t shy away from being photographed with Nick. Amidst much fan frenzy, both of them even posed for the shutterbugs.

In the DNA interview, Madhu Chopra shared, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Priyanka also had a small get-together at her plush new sea-facing apartment where she apparently introduced Nick to her Bollywood buddies. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and Mushtaq Sheikh were also spotted at Priyanka’s house.

More recently, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor applauded the Quantico actor for “living her best life right”. “Let’s all take a moment and acknowledge that @PriyankaChopra is living her best life right now,” Rhea shared on her Instagram story.

