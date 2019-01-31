Priyanka Chopra confirms Ma Anand Sheela biopic

Priyanka Chopra has confirmed developing Netflix’s hit docu-series Wild Wild Country into a feature film, focusing primarily on controversial cult woman Ma Anand Sheela. Apart from acting in it, the Quantico star will also produce the biopic. The actor made the announcement recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertising

As Ellen mentioned about Wild Wild Country, Priyanka said, “Yeah, I am developing a feature film with Barry Levinson. He did Rain Man and he is an iconic American director. And we are developing it as the character of Sheila, who was this guru (Osho) who originated from India, his right-hand woman and she was just devious and created a whole cult in America and brought people here. He was called Osho. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce in which I think would be really cool.”

Wild Wild Country was about Osho aka Rajneesh who was an Indian guru whose philosophy was seen as revolutionary by his followers, but for the rest of the world, it was a cult. This six-part documentary series on Netflix showed what happened when the followers of Rajneesh moved to Oregon in the US to build their utopian city, Rajneeshpuram. The star of this show is his second-in-command, his personal secretary Maa Anand Sheela, who ran the entire operation and was later convicted of many crimes.

.@PriyankaChopra is developing and starring in a movie about one of the wildest documentaries on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4LsFiNSLRL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2019

On Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Priyanka Chopra also talked about her upcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, which releases on February 13.

She received a wedding gift from the host of the show. Ellen gifted PeeCee a portrait where she was ‘just sitting there’ with American singer Nick Jonas and the actor was taking shots. Priyanka and Nick got hitched in December last year.