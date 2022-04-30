Priyanka Chopra looks stunning as she unwinds in the pool, hubby Nick Jonas’ reaction is priceless

Priyanka Chopra is loving her time in her swimming pool, and so is her husband Nick Jonas. PC took to Instagram to share two photos of herself soaking in the sun in an infinity pool in her home in Los Angeles. The global icon, who became a mother through surrogacy earlier this year, sports two different poses in the photos.

While one photo, she said, is her Instagram look, the other she joked is the reality. In the former, she is giving that super-model pose, but in the latter, she is laughing while looking at the camera. Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Instagram vs reality,” and credited her friend James Cavanaugh for the photos.

PeeCee’s husband and musician Nick Jonas jumped into the comments section to praise his wife. “Damn,” he wrote along with a fire emoji.

Her fans complimented her on her looks in the comments. One wrote, “They’re both so cute! ❤️ and that smile! 😍.” One comment even called her “goddess”.

One person said they did not see the difference between the two looks, and they are both beautiful.

Priyanka had earlier shared photos and videos of herself enjoying life in the pool as well. In the pictures, she said she is undergoing a “self-care” session. A few songs were playing in the background and she asked her fans to guess them.

“When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments,” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka currently looking forward to the release of It’s All Coming Back to Me, her first starring role in a Hollywood film. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated global TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. She also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller with Anthony Chen directing.

In Hindi cinema, she is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.