Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in white as she celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday at her restaurant Sona, watch

Priyanka Chopra had a belated celebration for mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday at her New York restaurant, Sona, on Saturday. The actor’s ‘famjam’ at the restaurant took place a day after she visited her restaurant for the first time after it opened. Priyanka’s husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas was missing from the party as he is busy with his professional commitments.

Madhu Chopra celebrated her birthday on June 16. However, Priyanka’s celebration for her mother was delayed by a few days. The actor, looking gorgeous in a white backless dress, was accompanied by her friends and family as she visited the restaurant and had a candlelit meal with her dear ones.

While wishing her mom on her birthday, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram account, “Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon 🥰😘 @drmadhuakhourichopra.” The actor was true to her word.

Shatrughan Sinha’s niece Preeta Sinha was present at the party and shared inside photos and videos from Madhu Chopra’s birthday dinner. In a video, Priyanka can be seen capturing the moment on her phone as the cake was brought in.

Priyanka’s fanpages also shared photos and videos from the get-together. As Priyanka exited the restaurant, she could be seen interacting with people present there.

See videos and photos from Priyanka Chopra’s party for mother Madhu Chopra

Preeta Sinha with birthday girl Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Preeta Sinha/Instagram) Preeta Sinha with birthday girl Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Preeta Sinha/Instagram)

The diner table set for the birthday celebration of Priyanka Chopra’s mom. (Photo: Preeta Sinha/Instagram) The diner table set for the birthday celebration of Priyanka Chopra’s mom. (Photo: Preeta Sinha/Instagram)

It was a beautiful setup at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona. (Photo: Preeta Sinha/Instagram) It was a beautiful setup at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona. (Photo: Preeta Sinha/Instagram)

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took her fans on a trip of the restaurant and shared a set of photos from her first visit to the place.

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City,” Priyanka earlier wrote along with photos from Sona.

Priyanka Chopra-owned Indian restaurant, Sona, in New York, opened on March 26 this year.