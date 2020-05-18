Priyanka Chopra news on May 18

Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2020 10:12:20 am
priyanka chopra news Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has been spending time with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles, US, ever since the lockdown was announced two months ago due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Bollywood star has been encouraging fans to stay safe and follow precautionary measures during the global crisis. And amid this, she has also been sharing a lot of photos and videos from her time at home, giving everyone a sneak peek into her daily life.

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday shared a sun-kissed click on her Instagram handle. She had also shared a photo wearing a mask, when she stepped out of her home recently. The actor even went on a throwback trip remembering her Cannes appearance which happened at the same time last year.

Priyanka has been working closely with the World Health Organisation to spread awareness about the Covid-19. She even participated in a live session with WHO’s Dr Tedros and Dr Maria Van Kherkove.

10:12 (IST)18 May 2020
Priyanka is having a fun time in quarantine

Priyanka Chopra attended an English tea party along with her niece Krishna. The actor shared a click with Krishna in her Instagram stories. The little one has been giving PeeCee, good company during her quarantine time in LA.

Priyanka Chopra shared this click with her niece Krishna, in her Instagram stories.

09:45 (IST)18 May 2020
It’s a good day for Priyanka!

Priyanka Chopra shared a sun-kissed pic on her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
Feeling blessed. ⁣ The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day. ☀️

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also play Maa Anand Sheela in an Amazon Studios film to be directed by Barry Levinson. Priyanka is also one of the producers of the film. Apart from these projects, PeeCee also has Amazon series Citadel by the Russo Brothers, co-starring Richard Madden.

