Priyanka Chopra news on May 18

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has been spending time with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles, US, ever since the lockdown was announced two months ago due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Bollywood star has been encouraging fans to stay safe and follow precautionary measures during the global crisis. And amid this, she has also been sharing a lot of photos and videos from her time at home, giving everyone a sneak peek into her daily life.

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday shared a sun-kissed click on her Instagram handle. She had also shared a photo wearing a mask, when she stepped out of her home recently. The actor even went on a throwback trip remembering her Cannes appearance which happened at the same time last year.

Priyanka has been working closely with the World Health Organisation to spread awareness about the Covid-19. She even participated in a live session with WHO’s Dr Tedros and Dr Maria Van Kherkove.