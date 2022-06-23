Priyanka Chopra launches homeware line in New York: ‘I bring a piece of India into everything I do’

Priyanka Chopra may be flying high in Hollywood, but deep down she still remains the true blue ‘desi girl’ that she’ll always be. On Wednesday, the actor announced her latest business venture in America, a homeware line called Sona Home. Sharing a video with her co-founder Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka spoke about how she believes in bringing her Indian roots and culture into everything that she does.

In the video, the actor sported two gorgeous looks — one in all-white and another in a hot pink dress. She spoke about how Indians believe in bringing people together. “That’s the ethos of Sona Home for me. It helps in creating a home out of a house. It’s created to help family and friends come together as a community,” she says. The Bajirao Masatani actor added that as an immigrant in New York, it’s important for her to bring her heritage into her work, saying that she wants to put the culture of India in every house in her ‘adoptive country’.

Priyanka Chopra also penned a long note as she shared the video. She wrote, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.”

“Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home. Shop now at the link in the bio and follow @sonahomenyc for more,” she further added.

Sharing a few photos of the products, the actor shared another post, writing, “I’m so proud of what we’ve created with SONA Home!! With vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India, we hope that SONA Home transports you to an elegant bygone era with these exceptional pieces curated for the modern home. The full collection is available to shop now! Link in bio.” Priyanka Chopra also thanked her followers for the love and support saying that ‘it means the world to me’.

Before Sona Home, Priyanka had also launched a restaurant called Sona in New York. She recently became a parent for the first time to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed the baby via surrogacy earlier this year. The actor is also looking forward to a number of projects including Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter and Farhan AkhtaAkhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa.