scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

Priyanka Chopra lauds Indian documentary Writing With Fire: ‘A much deserved Oscar nomination’

Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh has been nominated at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 6:35:42 pm
writing with fire oscar priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra has congratulated the team of Writing With Fire. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra and Rintu Thomas)

Priyanka Chopra on Friday gave a shout-out to Oscar nominated Indian documentary Writing With Fire. Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing With Fire scored a nomination at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Loved this movie! Way to go team @writingwithfire.film. Congratulations on a much deserved Oscar nomination! @kl_meera @suneetaprajapati7 @rintuthomas @mentalsyrup.”

priyanka chopra writing with fire Priyanka Chopra shared this post in her Instagram stories.

Writing With Fire spotlights Khabar Lahariya, a rural newspaper run by Dalit women. The documentary explores the newspaper’s transition from print to digital in recent years. It follows Meera and her fellow journalists as they get acquainted with new technology whilst questioning patriarchy, investigating incompetence of the police force, and reporting stories about victims of caste and gender violence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In her review, Variety’s Jessica Kiang said the film is a “rousing, inspirational tribute to the pride of grassroots Indian journalism.” The Hollywood Reporter’s Inkoo Kang opined, “The film’s sense of intimacy and immediacy makes the viewer feel like they’re on a ride-along with the journalists, who are almost always bathed in flattering, natural light.”

Writing With Fire will face competition from Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised) at Oscars 2022 scheduled to take place on March 28.

Also read |Everything to know about Oscar-nominated Indian documentary Writing with Fire

The documentary had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, where it won two awards – The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award. It has so far bagged more than 20 international awards.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday celebrates as sister Rysa turns 18
Ananya Panday celebrates as sister Rysa turns 18

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement