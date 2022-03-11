Priyanka Chopra lauds Indian documentary Writing With Fire: ‘A much deserved Oscar nomination’

March 11, 2022 6:35:42 pm
Priyanka Chopra on Friday gave a shout-out to Oscar nominated Indian documentary Writing With Fire. Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing With Fire scored a nomination at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category.
Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Loved this movie! Way to go team @writingwithfire.film. Congratulations on a much deserved Oscar nomination! @kl_meera @suneetaprajapati7 @rintuthomas @mentalsyrup.”
Writing With Fire spotlights Khabar Lahariya, a rural newspaper run by Dalit women. The documentary explores the newspaper’s transition from print to digital in recent years. It follows Meera and her fellow journalists as they get acquainted with new technology whilst questioning patriarchy, investigating incompetence of the police force, and reporting stories about victims of caste and gender violence.
In her review, Variety’s Jessica Kiang said the film is a “rousing, inspirational tribute to the pride of grassroots Indian journalism.” The Hollywood Reporter’s Inkoo Kang opined, “The film’s sense of intimacy and immediacy makes the viewer feel like they’re on a ride-along with the journalists, who are almost always bathed in flattering, natural light.”
Writing With Fire will face competition from Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised) at Oscars 2022 scheduled to take place on March 28.
The documentary had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, where it won two awards – The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award. It has so far bagged more than 20 international awards.
