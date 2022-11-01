Priyanka Chopra returns to India, watches Koffee with Karan to cope with jet lag: ‘It ain’t Mumbai if…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in India after almost three years. The actor announced her arrival in the country on social media. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram as she landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. The paparazzi also spotted her at the Mumbai airport, and Priyanka met them with a radiant smile. Priyanka lives in Los Angeles, USA, with her husband Nick Jonas.

At the airport, Priyanka arrived in a comfortable outfit. She wore a blue denim top and high-waisted pants. Though the actor didn’t stop for pictures as she walked out of the airport, she did wave at her fans and photographers before leaving. As pictures and videos of Priyanka’s arrival were shared online, fans expressed their excitement. One of them wrote on Instagram, “Desi girl is finally back home ❤️.” Another wrote, “Welcome home queen 🤗❤️.” One of the comments read, “Our diva is back 🔥😍.”

Priyanka also expressed her happiness about returning to India through her social media posts. She posted a picture from the aeroplane just before landing, and captioned it, “Back in the bay.. Touchdown.” As she left the airport, Priyanka posted another story from the roads of Mumbai and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan..” A jet-lagged PeeCee found comfort in watching Koffee with Karan. One of her Instagram stories featured her television set with Koffee with Karan playing on it. “It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jet lagged with Karan Johar on TV,” read the caption on the picture.

While it is being said that this is Priyanka’s newborn daughter Malti Marie’s first visit to India, she wasn’t seen with Priyanka at the airport. An ETimes report said that Priyanka is in town to launch her haircare line. Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, co-starring Sam Heughan. She is also looking forward to the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel.

Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zaraa, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.