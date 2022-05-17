Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as she cheers him on at his baseball match, fans call them ‘cutest couple ever’. See pictures

New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently indulged in some PDA ahead of his baseball match. The couple shared a romantic moment as they stepped out over the weekend. Priyanka was seen kissing and hugging Nick as he prepared for the game.

The two were also seen walking hand-in-hand. Their family, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, attended the match with their baby Willa Jonas. In pictures that were shared by Priyanka and Nick’s fan clubs, Priyanka was seen in a chic pair of denim shorts, a white T-shirt and a cool printed jacket. She completed the look with white shoes, sunglasses and a messy hair-do. Nick looked dapper in his sports attire.

Their fans cheered for their favourite Hollywood couple. One wrote, “Omggggg 🔥🔥🔥🔥Yesss!😍😍🥵,” and another fan called them, “cutest couple ever!”

Priyanka and Nick recently became parents to a baby girl. On Mother’s Day, the power couple shared the first photo of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The picture was shared along with a long heartfelt note, in which the Priyanka mentioned how her daughter had been born prematurely, and therefore had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation, before they could be reunited with her. In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy.

Expressing gratitude, Priyanka wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

On the work front, Priyanka is preparing for her Hollywood release It’s All Coming Back to Me. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter. In India, she is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.