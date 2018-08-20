Have you seen these photos of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh?

Check out the latest social media posts of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. Check out the latest social media posts of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra is super active on social media these days. She shared another photo on Instagram today. Other celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and Sonakshi Sinha also shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see photos.

Priyanka Chopra seems to be poking fun at all the engagement ring reports with this Instagram story.

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif shared this photo from Malta today.

"G.A.I.N.S 💪🏾 #mondaymotivation," wrote Ranveer Singh with the photo.

Sharing the photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Two hard working actors!! In between shots on the sets.😉 Hope @anuragkashyap10 appreciates the hard work and concentration. Let's not tell him that @taapsee is actually playing Word Trek on her phone and I'm not studying my dialogues but reading the call sheet to check how early I would need to report the next day. 😁 #Manmarziyaan #RoadToManmarziyaan #TakeTwo."

"‪Mirror, Mirror…..on the bathroom wall !!! 😉😛😀," wrote Arjun Kapoor along with the photo.

Arjun Kapoor is on a holiday. "@valenciacf vs @atleticodemadrid tonight! Heading to the stadium soon to catch the action live ⚽️ @laliga #LaLigaSantanderIsBack #ItsLaLiga," read the photo caption.

Sonakshi Sinha is busy with the promotions of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Sonakshi Sinha is busy with the promotions of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Shraddha Kapoor chose a traditional outfit for Stree promotions.

Shakti Kapoor shared this family photo today. "Family ♥️ #ThrowbackToEurope #HopOnHopOff," he wrote along with the photo.

Sharing the Instagram photo, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "'Pretty feels' kind-of Monday 🌸✨."

Kritika Kamra looked stunning in this Instagram photo.

Sunny Leone shared this close up photo today.

Bipasha Basu posted this click and wrote, “When the husband decides to capture this moment of me enjoying the evening monsoon breeze ❤️ .”

Anita Hassanandani shared a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot.

