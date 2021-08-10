Priyanka Chopra ‘can’t wait’ to get on the road with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, recounts how Jee Le Zaraa happened

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is elated to return to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa. Even since the film was announced on Tuesday, social media is abuzz with the casting coup that Excel Entertainment has managed to achieve for its upcoming mega project. Priyanka is set to share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the road trip movie, that would be the first-of-its-kind female buddy film.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai and Excel Entertainment’s 20 years. The latest film will also mark the return of filmmaker and co-owner of the production banner, Farhan Akhtar on the director’s chair after a hiatus of 10 years. He last helmed Don 2 in 2011.

Priyanka posted a click with the other two leading ladies of the project. In the long Instagram post, she revealed how the idea of Jee Le Zaraa was conceived before the world shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Calling it “stars aligning” she shared it was sheer luck that the project came to fruition in the hands of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. “This one is to sisterhood, to friendship and to breaking the mold,” Priyanka said.

Zoya Akhtar, who is co-producing along with Reema Kagti under their banner Tiger Baby Films, replied on Priyanka’s post, “I love it when you muse on rainy days. Don’t ever stop.”

Read Priyanka’s full post:

“Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!! Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mold!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies.”

Sharing the same click, Katrina Kaif wrote on her Instagram handle, “This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always – combine that with a great script , awesome director , and a road trip and a camera and the sky’s the limit 🤩.”

Alia Bhatt, on her part posted, “2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid. And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa.”

Earlier in the day, Farhan had written on his social media handles, “Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner Excel Entertainment turned 20 on Monday. Their first bankrolled project Dil Chahta Hai is also celebrating its two decades on Tuesday.